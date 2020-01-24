Pak should in principle come off FATF grey list: Qureshi

Islamabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the country “should, in principle, be taken off the grey list” as it has made considerable progress on the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In February, Pakistan is looking to get off FATF’s grey list, on which it was placed in 2018 after the body decided that the country had failed to take enough measures to curb money laundering and terror financing, Dawn news reported.

The grey list financially penalized Pakistan at a time when it was already facing economic crisis.

In October 2019, the FATF had reviewed the measures that Islamabad had already taken to control money laundering and terror financing.

However, the meeting had observed that Pakistan would have to take further steps in this direction and decided to hold a review of its decision in February this year.

Speaking in Multan on Friday, Qureshi said that in the recent FATF meeting in Beijing, “Pakistan presented its point of view. We presented all of the practical steps we have taken in the past 10 months in front of the member nations”.

“And I am delighted to say that everyone appreciated our efforts and said that the progress made in the past 10 months is more than the progress made in the last 10 years,” the Minister added.

