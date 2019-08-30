Pak teen allegedly beaten to death by teacher

Lahore, Sep 6 (IANS) A teenager in Lahore has died after he was allegedly beaten severely by his school teacher, according to classmates and police.

The police said that Hafiz Hunain Bilal, a student of class 10, was “tortured” by his teacher, Dawn news reported on Thursday.

Quoting the boy’s classmates, the police said that the teacher had allegedly done so because “he had failed to memorise his lesson”.

The teacher has been arrested by the police and the boy’s body has been shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

According to a police spokesperson, “the boy was taken to the hospital from the school but could not be revived”.

The FIR lodged by the victim’s father said: “The school principal and administration had been mentally torturing my son for the past few days over non-payment of school fees…

“The teacher punched him repeatedly, grabbed his hair and hit his head against the wall, all the while yelling at him.”

As a result, the boy collapsed in the classroom and died, added the report.

–IANS

ksk