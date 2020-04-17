Pak violates LoC ceasefire in Poonch

Jammu, April 17 (IANS) The Pakistan Army again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in J&K’s Poonch district. After a respite of just one day, Pakistan again resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC.

Defence ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand told IANS: “At about 11 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and mortars along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors. The Indian army is retaliating befittingly.”

Bomb disposal squads of the army defused nearly a dozen unexploded mortar shells in Mendhar area of Poonch on Thursday.

A girl and an elderly person were wounded and four houses damaged in Mendhar in Pakistan shelling on Wednesday.

–IANS

sq/in