Pakhtun Council members protest over missing ex-chairman

Islamabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Members of the Pakhtun Council at the Punjab University in Pakistan staged a protest after former chairman of the council Alamgir Wazir went missing from the campus, Dawn reports.

Wazir’s cousin Riaz Khan alleged that he was abducted by unidentified persons from the university on Saturday.

The council members staged a sit-in outside the vice-chancellor’s residence at university, which continued till early Sunday, demanding his release. They vowed to continue their protest until Wazir was released.

Wazir went missing after he attended the Student Solidarity March, organised across the country on Friday, to demand restoration of student unions and better education facilities.

Addressing the march in front of the Punjab Assembly, he said, “Had the youth of Waziristan not been killed/kidnapped, there would have been hundreds of Pashtun students taking part in the march.”

He had criticised the military establishment for alleged atrocities in Waziristan and accused it of stealing natural resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Pukhtun Council activists, Wazir was last seen outside the Hall Council on the new campus on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Registrar Khalid Khan said Wazir was a former student of the university, but could not confirm if he was staying on the the university campus.

–IANS

adr/pcj