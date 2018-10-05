Pakistan appoints new head of ISI

Islamabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Pakistan on Wednesday appointed Lt General Asim Munir as the new chief of its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

Gen Munir previously served as head of the Military Intelligence and was in September promoted to the rank of Lt General. He replaces Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.

He also served as commander of the Force Command Northern Areas and was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018.

The Army also announced several crucial top level transfers after the Army Chief promoted five Major Generals to the next rank in September.

–IANS

soni/mr