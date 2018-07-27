Pakistan Army rescues Russian climber from mountainous region

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) The Pakistan Army has rescued a Russian climber stranded in the country’s northern mountainous region, the military said on Tuesday.

“In a daring rescue attempt early morning today (Tuesday), Pakistani Army aviation pilots rescued Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was stuck at 20,650 feet high Latok Peak in Biafo Glacier,” an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

Gukov has been shifted to a military hospital in Skardu city, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was stuck at the Latok Peak since July 25.

A total of seven rescue attempts were made between July 26 to 30 but due to rough weather conditions, the climber could not be located, the statement said.

–IANS

ksk/sed