Pakistan attractive for investments after CPEC: President

Islamabad, July 4 (IANS) Pakistan has become attractive for investments in multiple sectors after the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), President Mamnoon Hussain has said.

Addressing a gathering of business persons here on Tuesday evening, Hussain said the Gwadar Port was emerging as a gateway for countries of the region, providing ample opportunities to increase connectivity to raise living standards, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Pakistan has become a most attractive destination for local and foreign investments and the vast improvement in law and order has enhanced the business activities and confidence of the investors,” he added.

Hussain urged all countries in the region and beyond to join the CPEC to further expand their economic and trade ties with Pakistan and other countries.

The CPEC is a long-term and systematic project that has accomplished tremendous speedy achievements by completing several projects in the energy sector, transportation infrastructure development and Gwadar port in Pakistan.

Following the constant speedy successes in the three sectors, Pakistan is also working on CPEC’s fourth component, Special Economic Zones, which will offer local and foreign investors dedicated areas for multiple industries in different parts of the country.

The President said the government had meticulously formulated flexible economic policies for creating a business friendly environment in the country, which had made the process of making investment in Pakistan easy due to the investor-friendly regime.

Hussain invited foreign investors to invest in Pakistan on the basis of 100 per cent ownership and also repatriate profit without any unnecessary impediment.

