Islamabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday imposed a “complete ban” on Basant, a festival celebrated to mark the start of the spring season.

Sharif has made it clear that the Punjab government won’t allow such festivals which endanger people’s lives.

“Complete ban on Basant. No one can be allowed to play with the lives of people.”

–IANS

