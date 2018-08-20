Pakistan celebrates Eid with religious zeal, fervour

Islamabad, Aug 22 (IANS) Eid-ul-Zuha, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with traditional and religious fervour across Pakistan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation and urged his countrymen to remember the sacrifices made for the protection, reconstruction and development of Pakistan, Dawn online reported.

Khan also urged people “not to forget those who are deprived in this hour of happiness”.

President Mamnoon Hussain said today’s sacrifice commemorates the obedience and unparalleled examples set by the great prophets of Islam.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also conveyed Eid wishes to the nation through the Inter-Services Public Relations, saying: “May Allah Almighty bless our motherland (with) peace and prosperity.”

The day dawned with special Eid prayers in mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

After prayers, the faithful slaughtered their sacrificial animals to mark the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command.

Strict security measures were in place in major cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

–IANS

soni/bg