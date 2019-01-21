Pakistan conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile

Islamabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Pakistan has successfully conducted the training launch of short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile “Nasr”, officials said on Thursday.

The newly-launched missile “will enhance the operational efficiency of Army Strategic Forces Command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said on twitter.

“Nasr” is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight manoeuverability.

“This weapon system has augmented full spectrum deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of credible minimum deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively,” the ISPR said in a statement.

