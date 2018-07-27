Pakistan Election: PPP says polls were not free and fair

Islamabad, July 28 (IANS) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday rejected the election process and claimed the General Election 2018 was not free and fair.

Bilawal, while addressing a press conference on Friday, demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner over failure to conduct transparent polls, Geo News reported.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible for carrying out transparent polls and that the electoral body failed in its task.

“We don’t accept the results of the elections,” he said.

“The PPP scion further added that the party will take the matter to parliament. “PPP will sit in opposition in the centre,” he added.

The PPP did not attend the All Parties Conference (APC), which was held in Islamabad on the call of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Earlier, the APC rejected the results of the July 25 General Election result, with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman saying that “people have been robbed of their mandate” and “people claiming victory in the elections, we reject their claims as well”.

He said people who think they have won fairly should know that they have no real power and that they will organise protest demonstrations in different parts of the country till elections are held again.

–IANS

qd