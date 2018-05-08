Pakistan extends border fencing with Afghanistan: Army

Islamabad, May 9 (IANS) Pakistan Army on Tuesday extended its border fencing with Afghanistan to southwestern Balochistan in its efforts to curb illegal cross-border movement of the militants.

The security forces are already fencing the porous border in the country’s tribal areas with Afghanistan as part of the border-management mechanism as previously militants would take advantage of the open border for movement.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have a border of nearly 2,600 km and illegal cross-border movement would cause tensions between the two neighbours. In Balochistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 650 km border, according to officials.

The military said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated work on border fencing along the Balochistan portion of Pakistan-Afghan border at the border area of Panjpai.

“Fencing will check cross border movement of terrorists. However special arrangements have been made to facilitate bilateral economic activity and legal movement in any way or form through designated crossing points,” an army statement quoted Bajwa as telling a gathering.

–IANS

ahm/