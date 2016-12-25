Pakistan frees 220 Indian fishermen

Islamabad, Dec 25 (IANS) Pakistani authorities on Sunday released 220 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture, the media reported.

The Indian fishermen were arrested for allegedly entering Pakistan’s territorial waters illegally and fishing, Daily Pakistan newspaper quoted official sources as saying.

The men were released from Malir jail in the port city of Karachi.

The freed fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Monday.

In a continuation of the goodwill gesture, a second group of 219 fishermen will be set free on January 5, next year, said the report.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan-India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) had earlier said that India should reciprocate this goodwill gesture from Pakistan and release Pakistani fishermen held by Indian authorities.

–IANS

