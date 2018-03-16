Pakistan gets first woman Leader of Opposition

Karachi, March 22 (IANS) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman was on Thursday elected as the country’s first Leader of Opposition in the Senate.

Rehman’s office confirmed the news in a tweet.

“I would like to thank Chairman PPP Bilawal (Bhutto Zardari), co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and party peers on this occasion. Congratulations to everyone! The PPP wants everyone to work in unison to ensure the Senate continues to deliver,” Sherry Rehman shared in a video message.

PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari took to Twitter earlier to express hope that the party Vice President would make history by becoming the first woman to lead the opposition in the Senate.

