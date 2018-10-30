Pakistan has great potential in upcoming CIIE in Shanghai: Official

Islamabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment, has said that Pakistan has great potential in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10.

Pakistan wants to bring forward industrial cooperation with China, Dawood said while speaking to Xinhua news agency.

“Development of Gwadar and development of industrial cooperation are the two main things we want (from China), apart from having a market access to China.”

He added that Pakistan wants to take its textiles, leather, sugar, rice and other agricultural products to Chinese business markets in the initial stage, but later it will do business in light engineering.

Dawood, who attended an event organised for promoting friendly cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese businessmen, said while addressing the session that the Pakistani government wants to make CIIE participation fruitful, as it will give a chance to bring business people of the two countries closer.

He added that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and businessmen are going to Beijing to expand the role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the Chinese government has opened its gates for them, and now its Pakistan’s turn to use this opportunity to develop the country.

He said that the Pakistani government wants industrialisation to develop more and CPEC is one of the important vehicles Pakistan can use to achieve that goal.

Dawood said that the main priority of the current Pakistani government is to enhance its exports, adding that when exports increased it will lead to job creation to millions of people who are unemployed.

–IANS

vc