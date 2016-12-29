Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism: Gen. Bajwa

Islamabad, Dec 29 (IANS) The Pakistani Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said on Thursday the country had successfully defeated terrorism and was now in a consolidation phase.

Gen Bajwa was visiting the Bahadur Ranges near Attock to witness the “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1,” Pakistan-Jordan joint exercise, the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations media wing said.

Gen Bajwa said that the armed forces were fully trained and ready for a response to the full spectrum of threats, adding that the country’s achievements in counter-terrorism operations were being taken as successful case studies.

“Fajr-ul-Sharq 1” is a two-week joint counterterrorism training program that seeks to share the experiences of both armies.

Gen Bajwa said that the nature and character of war has changed, with direct conflict now becoming a less preferred means of waging war.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are fully trained and ready for response to [the] full spectrum [of] threats, [and] our achievements in counter terrorism operations are being taken as successful case studies,” he said.

