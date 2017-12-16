Pakistan hatching conspiracy with Rohingya terror groups: Bangladesh minister

Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) Accusing Pakistan of hatching a controversy with Rohingya “terror groups”, Bangladesh minister and ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said India and Bangladesh should join hands in fighting the menace of terrorism which was the common enemy of both nations.

Quader, who holds the road transport and bridges portfolio in Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet, praised her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his contribution in boosting Indo-Bangla bilateral relations.

Refering to the Teesta water sharing issue, he said Dhaka wanted a solution which was “logical, practical and acceptable to both countries”.

Coming down heavily on Pakistan, the senior Bangladesh politician told reporters: “They (Pakistan) cannot stomach anything which is good for our country. Now they are hatching a conspiracy with the Rohingya terror elements”.

Asked to elaborate on his conspiracy theory, Qader said his government has received reports of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI plotting a conspiracy “with the terror groups among the Rohingya people”.

He also criticised Pakistan for opposing the Bangladesh government whenever an attempt was made to punish the 1971 Liberation War criminals.

“Pakistan does not let go of any opportunity to pin-prick Bangladesh. They speak against the Bangladesh government whenever we try to punish our Liberation War criminals,” he said.

Describing India as a time-tested friend, who stood by Bangladesh during its worst crises, Quader said Modi has played a crucial part in further boosting bilateral relations.

In this regard, Quader referred to how the process to sign the Land Boundary Agreement was sped up in 2015.

“The bilateral relations have now reached a new high. It is a constructive partnership,” he said.

He said discussions were continuing on the Teesta issue. “During his visit to Dhaka (in 2015), Modi had assured our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and this assurance has made our people hopeful. We are hoping for a logical, practical and acceptable solution to the Teesta issue.”

On terrorism, he said, “India and Bangladesh should fight together against terrorism. It is a common enemy of both countries”.

