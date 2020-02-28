Pakistan intelligence agent held in Jammu

Jammu, March 4 (IANS) A team of special operations group (SOG) of the J&K Police here on Wednesday claimed to have detained a Pakistani intelligence agent.

According to the police, Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Samba in Jammu, was in regular touch with his handlers from across the border for the last few years.

“He had sent photos and videos of vital spots and installations, mostly of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, to his handlers via social media platforms in lieu of monetary gains,” the police said.

During questioning he confessed to his involvement in sharing information on vital installations, including sensitive bridges in border areas. “Preliminary probe indicates some monetary transactions in the accused’s two bank accounts,” the police said.

Sharma has been handed over to Trikuta Nagar police station for further questioning and a case has been registered against him. “His bank accounts are being analysed to ascertain more suspicious transactions,” the police said.

