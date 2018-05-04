Pakistan Interior Minister shot at, injured at political rally

Islamabad, May 6 (IANS) Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured on Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire at him at a political gathering in Punjabs Narowal town, the media reported.

Police said a bullet hit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader in his arm and the suspect has been arrested, Dawn reported.

The interior minister has been rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Narowal, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

