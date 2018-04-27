Pakistan kabaddi team drafts Indian origin players

Islamabad, April 30 (IANS) The Pakistan kabaddi team drafted five Canadian nationals of Indian origin at the World Kabaddi Cup in Australia after many Pakistani players failed to get visa, it was reported on Monday.

Only five Pakistani players and a coach were granted Australian visa, Dawn News reported. More than half the side was refused visa due to incomplete paperwork.

But instead of pulling out of the tour, the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation still sent the team to Australia.

The team then drafted five Indian-origin players into their squad, two of whom — Amar Singh and Teja – had represented India in the past, the report said.

Gurdeep Singh, another non-Pakistani, later told the media that he filled in as Pakistan’s team manager.

Despite all this, the Pakistani team failed to enter even the semi-finals. Australia clinched the title.

–IANS

mr/soni