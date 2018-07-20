Pakistan-made eyeliner suspected of causing lead poisoning

Canberra, July 24 (IANS) Three children in Australia are suspected to have fallen ill from using Pakistan-made Hashmi brand eyeliner contaminated with lead, authorities said.

The New South Wales state government issued a public health alert over the products, the BBC reported.

The kohl cosmetics were found to contain 84 per cent lead, as well as other dangerous metals. The products were legally imported but contained dangerously misleading packaging, the government said.

The Hashmi Kohl Aswad and Hashmi Surmi Special cosmetics were sold in specialty shops that stock Indian and Pakistani goods in Sydney, authorities said.

“Some of the product packaging even specifically states that no lead is present, which is a total disgrace,” said Matt Kean, the state minister overseeing regulation.

Doctors had raised concerns when they found lead in the blood of the children, all of whom were related.

“An investigation indicated the health concerns were likely to have been caused by one of the Hashmi brand eyeliners,” Kean said.

Australians have been advised to stop applying the products. The matter will be further examined by the Australian Border Force.

Other nations have previously issued health warnings about Hashmi brand eyeliners. The products are banned for sale in the US, the BBC said.

–IANS

in/