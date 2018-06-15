Pakistan marks Eid with religious zeal, fervour

Islamabad, June 16 (IANS) Pakistan on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervour.

Eid prayers were offered at mosques in all cities and towns of the country, media reports said.

President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk extended Eid greetings to the nation and urged people to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country and follow the teachings of Islam in reducing injustices in the society.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Eid congregations were held at more than 1,000 places.

Security was tight almost everywhere in order to maintain a peaceful environment.

–IANS

soni/mr