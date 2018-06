Islamabad, June 26 (IANS) Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots died on Tuesday when a trainer aircraft crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base, an official spokesperson said.

A Wing Commander and a Flying Officer lost their lives in the incident, PAF officials told Dawn News.

The accident, according to the Air Force, took place when the aircraft was returning from a routine training mission.

