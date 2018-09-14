Pakistan must decide how to live peacefully with neighbours: Rajnath

Jammu, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that he hopes the new government in Pakistan will bring about positive changes in its approach to seek peace with neighbours.

Addressing the media at the BSF headquarters in Paloura area of Jammu district, he said: “Pakistan has its own nature and we cannot change their nature. They will have to do it.

“Whatever initiatives India could take, we have taken. The Prime Minister broke protocol to visit Pakistan. I pray to God the new government in Pakistan understands how good relations are built with neighbours.”

Rajnath Singh said there were challenges which the nation faced.

“Whether it is the Naxal violence or terrorism in J&K, our security forces are dealing with this effectively. The Army, CRPF and state police are working here in absolute coordination.”

Asked about the boycott of municipal and panchayat polls by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, he said: “I appeal to these parties to take part in these elections because this is the only way to establish direct contact with the people.”

The Minister inaugurated two smart border fencing pilot projects on the international border in Jammu on Monday under the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) programme.

He told the media: “When I visited Israel, I saw this system there and immediately after that we started work on this project.

“Based on the feedback, the system will be foolproof. I have launched two such pilot projects here. We will launch a similar 60 km long pilot project in Assam.”

–IANS

sq/mr/ksk