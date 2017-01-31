Pakistan not involved in terrorism in Afghanistan: Army

Islamabad, Jan 31 (IANS) The Pakistan Army on Tuesday said the country was not involved in acts of terror in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The comment during a media briefing by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor came at a time when relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are tense.

Both countries routinely accuse each other of loose border control that enables militants to cross the porous border for violent activities. Pakistan and Afghanistan have a nearly 2,600 km border, mostly porous.

“Afghanistan should take steps for improving management of its borders,” Ghafoor said.

“Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan. We support an Afghan owned and Afghan led reconciliation process for peace in the country,” the military spokesman said.

Talking about the security situation he said that sanctuaries of terrorists have been eliminated in the lawless tribal regions which border Afghanistan.

“Most of the terrorists were killed in the operation while the remaining managed to take refuge in Afghanistan due to non-presence of troops on the other side of the border,” he said.

Ghafoor said the leadership of the outlawed Tehrek-e-Talban Pakistan was hiding in Afghanistan, adding it is the stated policy of Pakistan that it will never allow its territory to be used against any other country.

