Pakistan PM calls to congratulate Modi

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his victory in the parliamentary elections.

Thanking Khan for the congratulatory message, Modi referred to his earlier message to Pakistan to fight poverty jointly, an External Affairs Ministry statement said.

Modi stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential to foster cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

–IANS

