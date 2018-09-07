Pakistan PM House to be turned into postgraduate institute

Islamabad, Sep 13 (IANS) The Pakistan Prime Minister’s House will be turned into a campus of a postgraduate institute, said a minister on Thursday while divulging governments plans to utilize official buildings for public use.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood told the media that the public was fed up of the previous governments’ “royal” ways of living, Geo news said.

The minister said it was important that government officials live in a way that does not waste public money, which is why Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided that he would not stay in the PM House and governors will not stay in Governor Houses to cut down on costs, he added.

According to the minister, the annual expenditure of PM House was Rs 470 million.

Therefore, it has been decided that the PM House will be turned into a top-level educational instate, Mehmood said.

Speaking about reconstruction of other official buildings, Mehmood said the Governor House in Lahore will be used as a museum and art gallery, while the park on the premises will be opened for public.

The Punjab House in Murree will be turned into a tourist complex, while the Governor House in Karachi and the one in Balochistan will be used as museums.

