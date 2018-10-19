Pakistan PM’s remarks regrettable: India

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) India on Monday described as “deeply regrettable” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Twitter in which he condemned “the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris” in Jammu and Kahsmir.

“The remarks made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister in his tweet today (Monday) are deeply regrettable,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries from the media.

“Instead of making comments on India’s internal affairs, Pakistan leadership should look inwards and address its own issues,” Kumar said.

“Pakistan would serve the interest of the people of the region by taking credible action against all kind of support to terrorism and terror infrastructure from all territories under its control rather than supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbours.”

Kumar also said Pakistan’s “deceitful stand on dialogue, while supporting terror and violence, stands exposed to the whole world”.

Khan in a tweet earlier in the day said: “Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris… by Indian security forces. It is time India realise it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

His remarks came after seven civilians were killed in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday shortly after a gunfight that had left three militants dead.

–IANS

ab/ahm/