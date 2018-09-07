Pakistan rejects Britain media’s report about CPEC

Islamabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday rebutted a report “Pakistan rethinks its role in China’s Belt and Road plan” published by British newspaper Financial Times on Sunday, saying that it was based on a statement taken out of context and distorted.

The report attributed to Adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood, claimed that Pakistan plans to review or renegotiate agreements reached under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. However, the Ministry of Commerce and Textile in a statement rejected the article and termed it as false reporting.

“During the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the two sides reiterated the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China and also reaffirmed their commitment to CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor),” said the statement.

According to the statement, Pakistan reassured the Chinese side that CPEC is a national priority for the government, adding that the Chinese side also highlighted the significance of CPEC for both sides.

The ministry made it sure that there is a complete unanimity between the two sides on the future direction of CPEC and that Pakistan-China relations are impregnable and the government’s commitment to CPEC is unwavering.

Earlier in the day, while talking to the media, Dawood termed the report misleading and misquoted, saying that he did not say anything that the paper has reported.

Pakistan’s new government led by Imran Khan has shown its full support and a firm commitment to CPEC vowing to utilize the project for the poverty alleviation and development of the country.

