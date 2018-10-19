Pakistan reopens Afghan border crossing

Islamabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Pakistan has reopened the friendship gate at the Afghan border in Chaman, resuming trade activities, Nato supplies and transit trade between the two countries, the media reported on Monday.

Pakistan had closed the border at Chaman and Torkham on Friday in connection with parliamentary elections in Afghanistan that had suspended trade activities in the border town Chaman and Spin Boldak, reports Dawn news.

Hundreds of trucks carrying Nato supplies and transit trade goods crossed into Afghanistan after reopening of the border on Sunday.

Pakistan had closed the border soon after the Kandahar Police chief, the governor and intelligence chief of Kandahar and a cameraman were killed in the firing in the Governor House.

