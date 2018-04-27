Pakistan sends back Indian man who accidentally crossed border

Islamabad, April 30 (IANS) Pakistan Army on Sunday sent back an Indian citizen who had crossed the border by mistake, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Dalwandar Singh, 23, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Wagah Border after Punjab Rangers conducted the due legal process, Geo TV reported.

Singh had entered Ballanwala village near Kasur on March 6, 2017, said the military’s media wing.

The man expressed his gratitude to Pakistani security forces for his treatment and care meted to him during the period and his return.

