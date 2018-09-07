Pakistan sets up helpline for victims of HR violations

Islamabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday established a helpline for the victims of human rights violations in the country, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Human Rights, the helpline number 1099 will be accessible for 24 hours in a week to report cases of human rights violation and the victims can get free of cost legal advice.

The helpline aims to discourage any kind of human rights violation in the country, the statement said.

The ministry also encouraged general public to use the helpline number any time and report any form of human rights violation in their surroundings to serve the humanity.

According to the latest available data of National Police Bureau (NPB), as many as 129,534 cases of human rights violations were reported across the country during the last five years.

The nature of these cases included murder, honour killing, kidnapping, sexual assault, acid attack, violence against women and children and other forms of violations, according to the NPB statistics.

