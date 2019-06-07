Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after washout

Bristol, June 7 (IANS) Not a single delivery could be bowled due to inclement weather as Pakistan and Sri Lanka split points after the first washout of the ongoing World Cup here on Friday.

Persistent rain and damp outfield meant that play was not possible even after umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong waited for more than five hours before finally taking the decision to call off the match at 3.45 p.m. local time.

The teams shared honours, which saw Sri Lanka move to the third spot in the points tally by virtue of a superior run-rate (-1.517).

Pakistan, like Sri Lanka, have three points from as many games, but they only have a net run-rate of -2.412.

Pakistan will next take on Australia on June 12 in Taunton, while Sri Lanka will meet Bangladesh on June 11 in Bristol.

–IANS

dm/arm