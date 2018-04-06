Pakistan summons US envoy over fatal car accident

Islamabad, April 8 (IANS) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned US Ambassador David Hale and lodged a formal protest after a US diplomat crashed into motorcyclists in Islamabad, leaving one dead.

The ministry said in a statement that Hale was called to the ministry and a strong protest was lodged by Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on the tragic road accident.

A fast-moving vehicle driven by US Defence attache Col. Joseph Emanuel hit a motorcycle which was passing a crossroad.

Police briefly detained the diplomat who was driving the embassy car, but did not arrest him as he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

“The US Ambassador expressed his deep sympathy and sadness over the loss of life and assured that the embassy would fully cooperate in the investigation,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry said that “justice will take its course” in accordance with Pakistani laws and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.

A case had also been registered later Saturday and the first information report has suggested that the accident happened due to sheer negligence and ignorance of traffic rules by the US diplomat.

