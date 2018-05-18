Pakistan to hold expo on agricultural products in Lahore

Islamabad, May 20 (IANS) The agriculture department of Pakistan’s Punjab province will hold a two-day Agri Expo 2018 at the Expo Centre in the eastern city of Lahore on June 23.

Spokesman of the department Najaf Abbas told Radio Pakistan on Sunday that the Agri Expo 2018 will provide an ultimate opportunity for farmers, growers, processors and exporters to forge new national and international linkages.

He stated that the event will also present a great opportunity to the international stakeholders to develop and showcase their agricultural products in Pakistan.

The Punjab agriculture department will highlight Pakistan as the land of investment and opportunities for enhancement in the agricultural trade both in the domestic and international markets through the Agri Expo 2018, he added.

Najaf Abbas said that the government of Punjab province is fully committed to facilitating foreign investors through provision of technical services to help them establish their companies and brands in the province.

–IANS

ahm/bg