Pakistan to impose reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats

Islamabad, May 11 (IANS) Pakistan is considering imposing reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats after Washington announced that it would impose travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats starting from Friday, the media reported.

The authorities are planning to enforce restrictions on American diplomats posted in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, Dawn News reported.

They are already prohibited from visiting high-security areas, such as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), to protect them against possible terrorist attacks.

It was reported last month that Pakistani diplomats would be restricted from travelling more than 40 km from the embassy in Washington or consulates in other cities without permission.

US Congressman Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat said: “The important thing is to have dialogue. And if (by imposing those restrictions) we are inhibiting conversation, I do not think that’s a smart thing to do.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry told the Voice of America: “In my opinion, this is not the right decision.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has called it a matter of reciprocity because most foreign diplomats, including Americans, face travel restrictions in Pakistan because of security concerns.

