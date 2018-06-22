Pakistan to launch observatory satellite

Islamabad, June 25 (IANS) Pakistan is set to launch the indigenously developed PakTES-1A observatory satellite in July, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Fitted with sensors and cameras, the 285 kg satellite will remain stationary 610 km in space and its position relative to the sun will not change, reports Dawn news.

Also known as the Remote Sensing Satellite (RSS), it can be used to study various features of the earth and determine mineral deposits, help study impact of climate change such as recession of melting glaciers, green house gasses, detect forest fires and even solve problems related to agriculture as well as forestry, besides a whole range of passive and active tasks.

The navigation technology for the satellite was acquired from China in 2012.

