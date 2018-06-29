Pakistan urges Afghan Taliban to join peace process

Islamabad, July 6 (IANS) Pakistan on Thursday pressed the Taliban to join the reconciliation process to find out solution to the Afghan conflict.

“There is no military solution to the decade’s long conflict in Afghanistan. We hope that Taliban would grab the opportunity for the unconditional peace talks,” Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said during his weekly press briefing.

The spokesman said Pakistan has time and again emphasized that it is committed to peace and security in Afghanistan and fully supports Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s peace initiative.

Ghani had offered Taliban unconditional dialogue in February, however the insurgents have not yet responded to the initiative.

Faisal said Pakistan insists that it is the shared responsibility of all stakeholders who have contacts with the Taliban to bring them to the negotiating table, adding that Pakistan is ready to play its role in this regard.

