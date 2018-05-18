Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu, Samba

Jammu, May 21 (IANS) Pakistani rangers have violated ceasefire on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Samba districts.

The Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing at the Border Security Force outposts in Arnia, Ramgarh and Chamliyal areas of Jammu and Kashmir late on Sunday, the BSF sources said.

“The firing started at 10 p.m. The BSF retaliated effectively. No casualty or damage was caused on our side,” the sources added.

Pakistani rangers and BSF officials on Sunday had agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border.

A phone-in meeting was held after the Indian forces released a thermal imagery footage showing a bunker of the Pakistani rangers being destroyed by the BSF.

–IANS

sq/in