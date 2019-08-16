Pakistan warns cable operators against airing Indian content

Lahore, Aug 22 (IANS) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority chairman Saleem Baig has warned all TV cable operators of Lahore region of strict action if Indian channels and Indian content are aired.

Pakistan has already banned Indian films after India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution changing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ‘The News’, an English daily, Saleem Baig held a meeting with the cable operators in Lahore on Wednesday and told them that “strict legal action will be taken if you were found relaying any Indian channel in violation of orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

He said the authority will file an FIR against operators found violating the order.

During the meeting, the cable operators assured Baig of full support and solidarity with the government.

They said that no support will be extended to any cable operator who is found relaying Indian content and channels.

–IANS

hindi/skp/bg