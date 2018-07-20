Pakistan welcomes foreign election observers

Islamabad, July 21 (IANS) Pakistan has welcomed foreign observers for the July 25 parliamentary elections and two observer groups from the EU and Commonwealth are currently deployed to observe the polls.

Former President of Nigeria and Head of Commonwealth Observers Group, Abdulsalami Abubakar, called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Hussain Haroon and discussed matters relating to the elections, the Foreign Ministry was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Abubakar is leading a 24-member delegation of Commonwealth Election Observers Group to observe the polls. The group was earlier deployed in Pakistan during 2002 and 2013 general elections.

Abubakar said he was looking forward to a peaceful electoral process and conveyed his positive impressions on the preparations for the elections. “Pakistan has a tradition of welcoming international election observers,” the ministry said.

