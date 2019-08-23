Pakistani-British boxer mimics Abhinandan in video

Islamabad, Aug 29 (IANS) A video of the Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan mimicking Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is going viral on the Internet, a media report said on Thursday.

Khan is in currently in Pakistan to “express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren”, The News International said in the report.

In the video, Amir Khan appeared to mimic the pilot while sipping his tea.

“Fantastic tea, Kashmiri tea,” he says in the video which was also shared by Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General, Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), from his personal Twitter account.

On February 27, Abhinandan had downed a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight following which his jet had lost control with the base station.

He had been captured by Pakistani security agencies only to be released to India around 60 hours later at the Wagah border.

Following his capture, a video of the pilot praising Pakistani tea had gone viral with his comment “Tea is Fantastic”.

