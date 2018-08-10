Pakistani, Chinese officials open art exhibition in Islamabad

Islamabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Pakistani and Chinese officials have jointly inaugurated an art exhibition at the National Art Gallery in Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing inaugurated the exhibition organized by the PNCA on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

People from all walks of life thronged the art gallery to appreciate the mastery of Pakistani and Chinese artists.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Chinese artists for taking part in the exhibition to make Pakistan’s Independence Day memorable.

A special feature of the exhibition was 30 art pieces from China. Apart from this, over 200 paintings and 100 sculptures were also displayed. The artworks included miniature paintings, graphite drawings, acrylics, sculptures and ceramics besides a display of images produced by Chinese artists.

A photographic exhibition titled “Mera Pakistan” (My Pakistan) was the highlight of the exhibition, in which over 100 photographs reflecting the face and culture of Pakistan were showcased.

–IANS

soni/bg