Pakistani Finance Minister off to Indonesia for World Bank, IMF meet

Islamabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Pakistan’s Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs left for Indonesia on Tuesday to participate in the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to the media before leaving for Bali, Asad Umar said that he will also hold negotiations with the IMF officials about a bailout package for Pakistan, which is currently facing economic challenges.

Umar will discuss with the IMF top brass about the measures to steer the country out of the crisis, Efe news reported.

The minister said in a video message on Monday night that the current Pakistani government inherited loans worth billions of rupees, which need to be managed immediately.

A delegation of IMF’s economic experts visited Pakistan last week and reviewed the current state of its economy. The IMF experts advised Pakistan to secure a significant external financing to resurrect the flagging economy.

–IANS

soni/vm