Pakistani Foreign Minister to meet Pompeo, NSA

Islamabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is scheduled to hold a second meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and also hold talks with National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton in Washington, a media report said on Monday.

Qureshi arrived in Washington D.C. on Sunday for talks on bilateral relations with US officials following his trip to New York for the 73rd UN General Assembly session. He is expected to meet Pompeo and Bolton on Tuesday, Dawn news said in the report.

His first stop is expected to be the White House where he will meet Bolton for talks on untangling Pakistan’s ruffled relations with the US.

He will then proceed to the US State Department for his second meeting with the Secretary of State.

On Monday, Qureshi will meet Pakistani diplomats and experts to prepare for the crucial talks that are to be held on Tuesday.

Pompeo and Qureshi first met in Islamabad in September when the US approached the new Pakistani government to discuss key issues that have strained decades-old ties between the two countries.

It was during his Islamabad visit last month that Pompeo invited Qureshi to visit Washington for further talks.

–IANS

ksk/vm