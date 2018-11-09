Pakistani government official goes missing

Islamabad, Nov 16 (IANS) A Pakistani government official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been missing from the capital, officials said on Friday.

Muhammad Ayaz, Deputy Director of CDA, went missing from the G6 sector of Islamabad after he left his office at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday, the authority officials were cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“The CDA is inquiring into the whereabouts of the Deputy Director and all security institutions have been informed that he is missing,” the officials said.

The disappearance of the government official came days after a senior Pakistani police officer went missing from Islamabad on October 26 and his body was later found in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Afghan officials handed over the body of Superintendent of Police Tahir Khan Dawar who was chief of the Peshawar police’s rural circle.

