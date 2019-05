Jammu, May 9 (IANS) A Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Muhammad Afzal, belonging to Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended late on Wednesday when he was crossing over to the Indian side of the border, BSF sources said.

Afzal would be questioned before he is handed over to the local police, they added.

–IANS

