Pakistani, Lankan Ministers meet Sushma to condole Vajpayee’s death

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Pakistani and Sri Lankan Ministers on Friday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here after Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cremation and conveyed their condolences over the passing away of the former Prime Minister.

“Remembering a visionary who dreamed terror-free and prosperous subcontinent!” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted following a meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Syed Ali Zafar.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away here on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

In a separate tweet, Kumar said that Sushma Swaraj also met Acting Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Lakshman Kiriella who recalled the contribution of Vajpayee in ensuring stability in the island nation.

Earlier, the Indian Minister held meetings with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, who recalled Vajpayee’s contributions to ties with their respective countries.

Sushma Swaraj and Karzai talked about Vajpayee’s role in consolidating democracy in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

In the meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Ali, the two recalled Vajpayee’s contribution in consolidating India’s friendship with Bangladesh.

All these South Asian leaders were present at Vajpayee’s cremation with full state honours at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here.

