Pakistani police foil terror bid in Punjab province

Islamabad, March 30 (IANS) Pakistani law enforcement agencies on Friday foiled a major terror bid in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province and arrested six terrorists including a suicide bomber during an operation, officials said.

According to police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Intelligence Bureau carried out a joint operation in Gajumatta area of Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab province, and six terrorists including a suicide bomber from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were arrested in the operation.

CTD officials said the terrorists were hiding in a seminary situated in Gajjumata area and were planning to carry out terror activities in the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrested terrorists had also allegedly planned to attack the Pakistan Super League cricket matches in Lahore but were not successful, said the officials.

They added that the arrested terrorists were also wanted in the murder of an intelligence personnel in the eastern city of Sargodha as well as the April 2017 attack on Bedian Road and the July 2017 Ferozepur Road bombing in Lahore.

At least 32 people had been killed and over 70 injured in the two attacks in Lahore, according to government officials.

A large quantity of explosives was also recovered from their possession, reports said, adding that police also seized a suicide jacket and evidence of terrorism, including maps of targeted places.

The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation following their arrest.

–IANS

soni/bg