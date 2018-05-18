Pakistani rangers continue shelling in J&K

Jammu, May 22 (IANS) The Pakistani rangers on Tuesday continued shelling on the international border (IB) in the Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir affecting 30 BSF border outposts and some two dozen villages, police said.

“People have been advised to remain indoors till the situation returns to normal,” a police officer said. All schools close to the IB have been closed.

The Pakistani side is carrying out indiscriminate shelling and firing in Arnia, R.S.Pura and Ramgarh sectors, the officer said. It started around 7 p.m. on Monday in Arnia and later extended to the two other sectors.

“The Border Security Force has been retaliating strongly and effectively as intermittent firing exchanges continue in these areas,” he added.

Cattles have perished and houses have been damaged in the Pakistani ceasefire violation.

An eight-month-old baby hit by a stray bullet fired from across the border on Saturday succumbed to the injuries on Monday.

Six people, including a policeman, a woman and four others were injured in the Pakistani shelling in Arnia sector on Monday.

